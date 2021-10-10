ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Hits $883,123.93

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $883,123.93 and $755.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015632 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001266 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005702 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

