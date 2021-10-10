Exeedme Market Cap Reaches $22.15 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $22.15 million and $254,478.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00128785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,574.38 or 1.00092534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.73 or 0.06128514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

