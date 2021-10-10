Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Exelixis worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,600,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 23.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,923,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,260,000 after buying an additional 558,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,616,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,106,000 after buying an additional 208,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.8% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,563,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

