Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXEL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

