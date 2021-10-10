Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXEL. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after buying an additional 544,702 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after buying an additional 531,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

