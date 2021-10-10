Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644,896 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $225,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $62.18 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $263.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

