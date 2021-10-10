F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will announce $7.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $2.35 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $14.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 244,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 407,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.88. F-star Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

