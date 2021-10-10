Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

