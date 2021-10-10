Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $174.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $120.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 857.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.