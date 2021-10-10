Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.87. 8,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

