Financial Analysis: Rockley Photonics (RKLY) and Its Competitors

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY) is one of 154 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rockley Photonics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rockley Photonics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors 2166 8628 15988 656 2.55

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 145.03%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 15.67%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A -$8.22 million 176.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 25.65

Rockley Photonics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Rockley Photonics Competitors -15.09% 4.45% 1.80%

Volatility & Risk

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics’ competitors have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rockley Photonics competitors beat Rockley Photonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

