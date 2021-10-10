Financial Review: Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) vs. 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Payoneer Global and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

Payoneer Global currently has a consensus price target of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 55.15%. 36Kr has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 287.10%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Payoneer Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Payoneer Global and 36Kr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global N/A N/A -$9.15 million N/A N/A 36Kr $59.27 million 1.01 -$42.95 million N/A N/A

Payoneer Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 36Kr.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global N/A N/A N/A 36Kr -50.40% -47.50% -32.35%

Summary

Payoneer Global beats 36Kr on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.