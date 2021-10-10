FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $67.97 million and $3.52 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001058 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000749 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 785,447,039 coins and its circulating supply is 358,570,643 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

