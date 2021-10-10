First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $281.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the first quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 85.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

