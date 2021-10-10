First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,097 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $276,961,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,170,000 after purchasing an additional 189,359 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,052,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,800,000 after purchasing an additional 202,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,481,000 after purchasing an additional 342,504 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FR stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. Truist lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

