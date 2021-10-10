FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FGROY. Peel Hunt raised FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

FirstGroup stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

