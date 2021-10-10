Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $230.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.65.

FIVE opened at $185.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 52 week low of $130.59 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.16.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

