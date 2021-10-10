Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,734 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.48% of American Financial Group worth $685,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFG opened at $135.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

