Fmr LLC Has $516.68 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,598 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $516,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $245.00 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,090 shares of company stock valued at $81,409,403. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

