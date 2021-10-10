Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,708,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,578 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $607,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Corteva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 19.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 175,700 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

