Fmr LLC Purchases 774,370 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.30% of XPO Logistics worth $529,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.56. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.