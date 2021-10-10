Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,626 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 14.98% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $584,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -130.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

