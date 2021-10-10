Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,622 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $656,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

