Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.22

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 367930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $887.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,176,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

