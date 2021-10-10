Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $262.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.66.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.