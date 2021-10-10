Fort L.P. Grows Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fort L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.35 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

