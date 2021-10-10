Fort L.P. Purchases Shares of 3,869 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after acquiring an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $153.69 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.