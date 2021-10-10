Fort L.P. Sells 1,226 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $285.83 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.03 and its 200 day moving average is $312.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

