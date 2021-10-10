Fort L.P. Sells 5,206 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

