Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 234.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. The business had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

