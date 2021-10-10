Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Director James W. Ziglar Sells 30,000 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Director James W. Ziglar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. Forward Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Industries in the second quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Industries in the second quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Industries by 129.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Forward Industries in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

