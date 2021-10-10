Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 126,792 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,755,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.50% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,091,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $233.94 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.50.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.53.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 509,871 shares of company stock valued at $132,288,179 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

