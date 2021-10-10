Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 4,896,247 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.92% of Citigroup worth $1,320,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $72.35 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

