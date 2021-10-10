Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,510,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 30,980 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,218,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,649,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $191,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,796,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after acquiring an additional 708,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 58,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $118.39 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

