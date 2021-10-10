Franklin Resources Inc. Has $909.31 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,134,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,929,326 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $909,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $216.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.87. The company has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

