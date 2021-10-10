Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,874,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

NYSE ABBV opened at $111.18 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

