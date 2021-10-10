Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,580,563 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,320,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

