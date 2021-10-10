Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $169.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRPT. Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $310,034.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,928,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,451. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $133.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -318.64 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.09 and its 200 day moving average is $155.90.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

