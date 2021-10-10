FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Sold by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC reduced its holdings in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,316 shares during the quarter. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in FTS International were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,125,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,596,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,016,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FTSI opened at $25.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. FTS International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. FTS International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 5.08%. Research analysts anticipate that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

