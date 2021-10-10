Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $36.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FULC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

FULC stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. 238,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. Analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

