Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.71 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average of $97.64.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

