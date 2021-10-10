Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of RealNetworks worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Shares of RNWK stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.