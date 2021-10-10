Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $265,000 Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 46,560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Old Republic International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

