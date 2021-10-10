Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arconic by 1,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Arconic by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.94. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

