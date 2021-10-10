Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 760 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

