Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$0.60” Price Target for GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU)

Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price target on GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE GXU opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. GoviEx Uranium has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$196.46 million and a PE ratio of -19.21.

In other news, Director Christopher Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 940,000 shares in the company, valued at C$498,200.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

