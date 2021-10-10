Fundamental Research Trims Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Target Price to C$0.54

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) had its price objective lowered by Fundamental Research from C$0.97 to C$0.54 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FT opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.09 million and a PE ratio of -12.78. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.