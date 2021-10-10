Fundamental Research Trims Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Target Price to C$0.54

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) had its price objective lowered by Fundamental Research from C$0.97 to C$0.54 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FT opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.09 million and a PE ratio of -12.78. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
