FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Lifted by Analyst

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,798,000 after acquiring an additional 106,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 85,097 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 797,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

