FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Duckhorn Portfolio’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.42 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07.

In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,381 shares of company stock worth $1,998,127.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,377,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,401,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,703,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

