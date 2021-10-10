FY2023 EPS Estimates for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Increased by Oppenheimer

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Itron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.52. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus cut their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Shares of ITRI opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.17, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Itron’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Itron by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

